Khloe Kardashian Agrees With Tristan Thompson That True Is His "Twin"

Khloe Kardashian thinks baby True Thompson is "completely" her dad's twin.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram to share an adorable photo of her and Tristan Thompson's 8-month-old daughter. In the sweet social media snap, which has received almost 3 million likes in less than 24 hours, True can be seen sitting in front of the family's Christmas tree.

"Her thighs," Khloe captioned the photo, adding heart eye emojis.

In the comments of the Instagram post, True's dad wrote, "My princess #MyTwin." After seeing Tristan's comment, Khloe agreed with her Cleveland Cavaliers beau, replying, "she is completely."