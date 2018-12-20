Khloe Kardashian Agrees With Tristan Thompson That True Is His "Twin"

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Dec. 20, 2018 3:26 PM

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, True Thompson

Instagram

Khloe Kardashian thinks baby True Thompson is "completely" her dad's twin.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram to share an adorable photo of her and Tristan Thompson's 8-month-old daughter. In the sweet social media snap, which has received almost 3 million likes in less than 24 hours, True can be seen sitting in front of the family's Christmas tree.

"Her thighs," Khloe captioned the photo, adding heart eye emojis.

In the comments of the Instagram post, True's dad wrote, "My princess #MyTwin." After seeing Tristan's comment, Khloe agreed with her Cleveland Cavaliers beau, replying, "she is completely."

Photos

Khloe Kardashian Celebrates Thanksgiving With Tristan Thompson and True

Kourtney Kardashian also commented on the photo of True, "I'm so hungry I'm coming over."

"TikTok," Khloe replied to her sister.

Khloe returned to social media on Thursday to share a photo of herself donning a pink Calvin Klein bra and pants. She paired the look with pink highlights in her hair.

The E! star and Good American founder previewed this look just days ago, sharing a selfie with her pink hair.

She told her Instagram followers, "Make your story so beautiful- mermaids have trouble believing it's true- r.i.d."

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

TAGS/ Khloe Kardashian , Tristan Thompson , True Thompson , Couples , Celeb Kids , Babies , Kardashian News , Apple News , Top Stories

