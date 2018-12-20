4 Game-Changing Makeup Tips We Learned From Kim Kardashian's Holiday Tutorial

"I'm not a makeup artist and I never claim to be. But after today, I might change that title."

Kim Kardashian is taking her makeup game to the next level and even she's surprised by the outcome. Today, on Vogue, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star broke down her holiday beauty routine, which includes baking, contouring (one of her signatures) and an easy holiday look that even busy moms have enough time to do.

For example, "When you are a mom, you have no time to blend like this," she said dabbing a sponge under her eye after applying foundation, concealer and translucent powder. "I do not have time to blend all day, so I try to do it as quick as possible."

The KKW Beauty owner's makeup tutorial was full of game-changing, mom-approved, selfie-ready tips and tricks that you can apply to your everyday look or special occasion beauty regimen.