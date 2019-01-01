Wars, Family Feuds and Sexual Rumors: Inside the Real Life Royal Power Struggle That Inspired The Favourite

When Joe Alwyn turned up on the Hertfordshire, England set of The Favourite he had done his homework.

Having recently wrapped his other period drama, Mary Queen of Scots, he expected he'd need to devote the same effort to delving into the life of Samuel Masham, husband to Abigail Masham, who fiercely competed with cousin Sarah Churchill for the affections of Britain's Queen Anne. Instead, when he arrived to the two-week pre-production boot camp with the rest of the cast, he got a crash course in humility.

"It was a lot of strange exercises and games and switching parts and rolling around on the floor and dancing," he recalled to W of the workshops led by director Yorgos Lanthimos, basically "making complete fools of ourselves every day in front of each other."

He quickly realized the research he'd done may have been for naught. "I think people turn up to the rehearsal period thinking maybe they should've read their history books and thought about their characters and their intentions and all of that stuff that you normally think about, but Yorgos made it quite clear early on that there wasn't going to be much consideration for historical accuracy to a degree," he shared with The Hollywood Reporter. "He wasn't too caught up with or concerned about that."