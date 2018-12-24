See All the Celebrity Christmas Cards You Missed in Your Mailbox

It's the most wonderful time of the year to check the mail!

While kids may be all about receiving packages and gifts in the days before Christmas, others are all about sending and collecting holiday cards from family and close friends.

In Hollywood, it's no different as stars like Kyle Richards, Vanessa Lachey, Busy Philipps and Tori Spelling take time out of their busy schedules to bring the family together and say cheese for the camera.

"We had so much fun doing our cards," Teddi Mellencamp shared with E! News while attending WeHoliday at WeVillage Los Angeles. "My husband saves them—not like our's but other people's—he puts them in an envelope and goes ‘Teddi, why do we never do Christmas cards?'"

Fortunately, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star went all out this year even if she didn't mail out every single copy. "I pass them out to my friends when I go to dinner," she confessed. "I'm not going to ask for any addresses."