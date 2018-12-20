Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Continue Glamorous Wedding Celebrations With Third Reception

According to videos shared on social media, there was plenty of fun to be had inside the party, including tons of dancing for Chopra and her industry friends, such as fellow newlywed Deepika Padukone.

Just a day ago, Chopra gushed to loved ones about what it meant to have the people in their lives celebrate this milestone with them.

"It means so much to us that all of you came tonight," she told guests at Wednesday's reception. "This has been an extremely special chapter in my life and I wanted my husband to meet all of the special people that have contributed to it. So thank you so much for being here, friends of my parents, my mom, who's hosting this wonderful evening, my dad, who I know is here. Thank you so much for coming and giving us your blessings and I hope you have a wonderful time tonight, and this is my husband, Nick Jonas."