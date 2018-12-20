How Selena Gomez Is Focusing on Her Health After Treatment

Selena Gomez is back home and "focused on her physical and mental well-being" after seeking mental treatment following some health scares.

In October, it was revealed that the 26-year-old singer entered a treatment center for the second time this year to help address ongoing issues related to anxiety and depression. The news came weeks after Gomez was hospitalized for conditions related to her autoimmune disease lupus and a kidney transplant she underwent last year.

This week, Gomez was spotted out and about with friends in several different places in California, marking the first public sightings of her since she entered her treatment facility a few months ago.

"Selena's back at her house and feeling good," a source told E! News on Thursday. "She's been spending time with her friends and family and just getting back into her normal routine. She's healthy and feeling a lot happier. The time away was good for her to reset and figure out some new ways of dealing with the issues that have been bringing her down."