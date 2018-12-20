EXCLUSIVE!

How Selena Gomez Is Focusing on Her Health After Treatment

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Dec. 20, 2018 1:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Selena Gomez

BACKGRID

Selena Gomez is back home and "focused on her physical and mental well-being" after seeking mental treatment following some health scares.

In October, it was revealed that the 26-year-old singer entered a treatment center for the second time this year to help address ongoing issues related to anxiety and depression. The news came weeks after Gomez was hospitalized for conditions related to her autoimmune disease lupus and a  kidney transplant she underwent last year.

This week, Gomez was spotted out and about with friends in several different places in California, marking the first public sightings of her since she entered her treatment facility a few months ago.

"Selena's back at her house and feeling good," a source told E! News on Thursday. "She's been spending time with her friends and family and just getting back into her normal routine. She's healthy and feeling a lot happier. The time away was good for her to reset and figure out some new ways of dealing with the issues that have been bringing her down."

Photos

Selena Gomez's Best Coach Looks

"She's focused on her physical and mental well-being and is conscious of the things she needs to do to stay healthy," the source continued. "She has a routine that involves working out, eating healthy and therapy sessions. She is surrounding herself with her best girlfriends and positive influences in her life. She's happy to be back home and seeing friends again."

Selena Gomez

daddy-roll/X17online.com

On Thursday, Gomez was photographed hiking in Malibu with friends. Earlier this week, she was spotted out in Hollywood and was also all smiles on a trip to snowy Big Bear, California with her pals, which included fellow Wizards of Waverly Place alum Bailee Madison.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Selena Gomez , , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Audrina Patridge, Corey Bohan

Audrina Patridge Finalizes Divorce From Corey Bohan

"Game of Thrones" Cast: Then and Now

Beyonce, Twins, Rumi Carter

Beyoncé Shares Sweet New Photos of Twins Rumi and Sir Carter

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Continue Glamorous Wedding Celebrations With Third Reception

Travis Scott, Stormi Webster, Kylie Jenner

Why Travis Scott Was Disappointed to Learn Kylie Jenner Was Having a Girl

Lisa Vanderpump, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 8, RHOBH

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 Trailer Promises the "Real Story" Is More Shocking Than the Headlines

Speed, Sandra Bullock, Keanu Reeves

Sandra Bullock Admits She Had a Crush on Her Speed Co-Star Keanu Reeves

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.