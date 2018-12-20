Kim Kardashian Jokes About Grandma MJ's 2-Month Marriage: "Kinda Sounds Familiar"

Photos can sure bring about a whole lot of memories.

Earlier today, Kim Kardashian found herself looking through old family pictures. One image that stood out in particular was her grandma's first wedding look.

While Grandma MJ's beauty is worth chatting about, it's Kim's caption that has people really talking.

Perhaps it will remind you of her brief marriage to former NBA player Kris Humphries.

"I just found this pic of my beautiful grandma MJ at her 1st wedding," she shared. "It lasted just 2.5 months and her family spent all they had on this wedding. She felt so bad but followed her heart. Kinda sounds familiar lol."