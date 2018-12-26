New Patient Crystal Hopes Dr. Terry Dubrow Can Fix Her "Christmas Tree" Tummy on Botched

by Emily Mae Czachor | Wed., Dec. 26, 2018 7:00 AM
Meet Crystal.
Back in 2014, the Houston-bred mother of two underwent a gnarly Mommy makeover surgery that left her bedridden for months and scarred for considerably longer. Now, in this clip from Thursday's new Botched, Crystal is asking Drs. Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif to fix what she's not-so-fondly come to call her "Christmas tree" tummy.
"I have a Christmas tree on my stomach," Crystal explains in the clip, referencing a triangular chunk of skin that's clearly missing from her lower abdomen. How'd it happen? "I went to a plastic surgeon in Mexico," she tells the camera, before recapping the gory details of a tummy tuck procedure gone dangerously awry.
"After my surgery, the next day, the doctor comes in and removes my girdle," Crystal remembers. "My stomach was black at this point. Like, when a banana goes bad, it's black. It was black."
The nightmare didn't end there. A messy (and ultimately unfinished) second procedure seriously damaged her body—so much so that Crystal moved back in with her own mom in its immediate aftermath. "I felt like I was going to die," she admits. "I didn't see my kids for four months because I didn't want anybody to see me. I felt hopeless." To make matters worse, Crystal says local hospitals turned her away "because I went to Mexico" for the initial surgery.
That was four years ago. And, even though her body did eventually recover, "for the last four years, I lock my door," Crystal says at the clip's end. "I do not want anybody seeing me dress because I just feel like my stomach is disgusting."
Think Dr. Dubrow and Dr. Nassif can help? Learn more about Crystal's story in the clip above!
