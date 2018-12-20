Josh Duhamel Wants to Find Someone "Young Enough to Have Kids" After Fergie Split

PSA for women who want to date Josh Duhamel: If you're of an advanced reproductive age, or if you're "young" but suffer from infertility, you should probably forget about it.

The actor, who shares a 5-year-old son with ex Fergie, talked about what he's looking for in a woman on an episode of Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, released on Thursday.

"I'm not 30 years old anymore," Duhamel said. "I'm 45. I want to have more kids...in the next few years. So it's more about finding someone young enough to have kids?"

This means a woman probably needs to be several years younger than Duhamel, who is actually 46 years old. Earlier this year, the actor dated 28-year-old actress Eiza González for several months.