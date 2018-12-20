Travis Scott Wants to Marry Kylie Jenner "Soon"

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Dec. 20, 2018 10:13 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Travis Scott may be a married man soon. 

Despite ongoing speculation that the Grammy-nominated rapper secretly tied the knot with Kylie Jenner, according to a new Rolling Stone interview, they have yet to exchange vows. Sure, he may call the makeup mogul and mother of his daughter "Wifey," but they aren't Mr. and Mrs. just yet. 

"We was just two kids, f--king around," he told Rolling Stone, recalling the beginning of their romance. "Maybe, like, the first week, you don't know if it's real or a fling. Then the second week you're like, 'Whoa, I'm still talking to her, she's responding, I'm responding. We ain't run out of a thing to say.' And it got to a point where I was like, 'I need her with me to operate. She's that one.'" 

Photos

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott: Romance Rewind

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Stormi Webster, Astroworld Festival

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

She and Scott bonded over their favorite films and, despite the 21-year-old's international A-list profile, her "chill" demeanor. "Me, I hate cameras. I don't like people in my business. Going into a situation like that, you'd think it would be a whole public fest. You never know. 'Maybe she's into all the photos, or worried about this and that,'" he explained. "And then you realize motherf--kers is normal as possible. I realized what really mattered to her, which is none of this s--t. She's the coolest motherf--ker of all time."

It's clear the star stands by his right-hand woman. "People don't understand how real my girl is. How ill she is," he told the magazine. "They have assumptions, bulls--t-ass remarks of what they think is going on. Nah, bro."

As for when they'll make it official, "We'll get married soon," Scott told the magazine. "I just gotta sturdy up—I gotta propose in a fire way."

Read

How Travis Scott Ended Up Being the Perfect Partner for Kylie Jenner

In the meantime, they've already celebrated a major milestone in the nearly two years they've been dating: the birth of their daughter Stormi Webster in February.

Travis Scott, Rolling Stone

Dana Scruggs

Life has recently taken the new family of three on tour together for Scott's Astroworld shows. No matter where their high-profile careers bring them, Stormi comes along. "We don't let nothing come over Stormi time," he told Rolling Stone. "Stormi Saturdays. We don't f--k around with those. Even with me on tour, Stormi pulls up. She'll travel. She got more stamps on her passport than a lot of motherf--kers."

As the daughter of a rap star, the 10-month-old baby's budding musical tastes include dad's "Stargazing" as well as the viral hit "Baby Shark," according to Scott. But don't count on the infant to take a seat in front of a TV any time soon. "Today kids are on iPads. There's so much technology, they don't play outside anymore. That's what Astroworld Festival was about. N----s don't come outside," he told the magazine. "That's why, with Stormi—no TV. That TV s--t is out."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Travis Scott , Kylie Jenner , Kardashians , Babies , Weddings , Couples , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, 2018 MTV Music Video Awards, VMAs

Why Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Just Might Be Ready for Marriage

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Versace Show

Kim Kardashian Bares a Bikini—and Major Birkin Collection—in Sexy New Photo

Keeping Up with the Kardashians, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, Winners

The Kardashian-Jenner Sisters Are Shutting Down Their Apps

ESC: Kim Kardashian, CFDA 2018

Kim Kardashian Sparkles in a Completely Sheer and Sexy Dress

Why the Kardashian-Jenner App-ocalypse Isn't Surprising

Joe Giudice, Teresa Giudice

Teresa Giudice Reveals If She'll Visit Joe in Prison on Christmas

JWoww, Jenni Farley, Roger Mathews

All the Disturbing Details of JWoww and Roger Mathews' Restraining Order Drama

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.