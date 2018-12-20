Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell Profess Their Love During Separation

Things are looking merry and bright for one Teen Mom OG couple.

While Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell continue to make headlines for their "separation," the famous couple's love for one another appears to be stronger than ever.

In an Instagram post shared Thursday morning, Tyler decided to reveal one of the poems he recently wrote. What got fans really talking, however, were the comments from his wife.

"I love you @TylerBaltierraMTV," Catelynn shared in the comments section. "You are seriously AMAZING."

Tyler replied, "I love you too babe and regardless of what anyone says, just remember….You are BEAUTIFUL. You are STRONG. You are WORTHY. You are SAFE!"