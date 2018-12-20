Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell Profess Their Love During Separation

Catelynn Lowell, Tyler Baltierra

Things are looking merry and bright for one Teen Mom OG couple.

While Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell continue to make headlines for their "separation," the famous couple's love for one another appears to be stronger than ever.

In an Instagram post shared Thursday morning, Tyler decided to reveal one of the poems he recently wrote. What got fans really talking, however, were the comments from his wife.

"I love you @TylerBaltierraMTV," Catelynn shared in the comments section. "You are seriously AMAZING."

Tyler replied, "I love you too babe and regardless of what anyone says, just remember….You are BEAUTIFUL. You are STRONG. You are WORTHY. You are SAFE!"

The words of affirmation coming from both parties are encouraging signs for viewers that the MTV couple will come out of their "separation" stronger than ever.

During this season's Teen Mom OG, the couple learned they were expecting baby No. 3. At the same time, both parties were going to therapy to work on themselves and their relationship.

They also agreed to a month-long separation where they live separately but still have movie and dinner nights with one another.

"YES we are having a 30 day reflection time. NO we are not getting a divorce!" Catelynn shared in a deleted Instagram post. "YES I know what I put him and Nova through when I left for treatment! He was AMAZING and supported me the whole time!"

Fans will receive a bit more insight into the couple's status today when the cast reunites for the Teen Mom OG reunion with Dr. Drew Pinsky and Nessa. In a sneak peek, the pair spoke candidly about the state of their situation.

"Things have been changing especially with me going to therapy and things," Catelynn revealed. Tyler added, "I think the goal is to figure out who we are as individuals."

Teen Mom OG airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. only on MTV.

