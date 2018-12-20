Jennifer Lopez Credits Marc Anthony With Helping Her Find Confidence

Kevin Winter/WireImage
by Corinne Heller | Thu., Dec. 20, 2018 9:34 AM
Kevin Winter/WireImage
Jennifer Lopez credits ex-husband Marc Anthony with boosting her confidence in her singing abilities.
The pop star and actress made her comments on this weekend's episode of Sunday Today.
"While I was married to Marc, he really helped me with my confidence and he saw where I suffered," Lopez said. "He was like, 'You're a great singer. Don't ever let anybody tell you you're not a great singer.' And I respected him so much 'cause I consider him one of the best singers of all time."
Lopez, 49, and Anthony, 50, divorced in 2014 after 10 years of marriage. They share a twin son and daughter, Max and Emme, who are 10.
J.Lo and her ex-husband have collaborated on music in the past.
They released the hit duet "No Me Ames" in 1999 and also released the song "Olvídame y Pega la Vuelta" in 2016. Anthony also co-produced Lopez's first Spanish-language album, Como Ama una Mujer, which was released in 2007. That year, the two also toured together.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?