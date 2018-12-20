Kim Kardashian Bares a Bikini—and Major Birkin Collection—in Sexy New Photo

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Dec. 20, 2018 8:17 AM
It may be winter, but Kim Kardashian is dressed for the sunshine.
The reality star got into an itty bitty pink sparkling bikini and snapped a mirror selfie, which she of course shared with her millions of fans on social media. Judging by the background of the shot, she took the picture in a closet where she stores quite the impressive bag collection.
It wouldn't take long for any purse aficionado to spot the assorted and highly coveted Hermès Birkin bags lining the back wall behind the mom of three. Cue the hearts in eyes emoji.
However, with Christmas approaching, it doesn't look like Kardashian needs to wish for any more bags. Instead, she had a different request in mind.
"I need a spray tan," she captioned the shot.
Just days away from the big holiday, the reality star also showed fans how her family of five has been prepping for the festivities. Since it's tradition for each family to wrap their gifts in a different theme of wrapping paper, Kim and Kanye West elected to decorate their dozens of presents in neon orange, topped off with custom "MERRY XMAS" ribbon.
Daughter North West takes "Elf on a Shelf" very seriously, so much that when her younger brother Saint West touched his elf, she drew a grave for the doll.
"Saint touched his elf on a shelf," Kim wrote to followers. "So North just brought this in."
Needless to say, this is one family that doesn't play around with Christmas tradition.
