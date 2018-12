Chris Hemsworth Is a Sexy Secret Agent in Men in Black International Trailer

Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson make this look good!

The 35-year-old actor, sporting a clean-shaven look, plays a sexy (and Taco Tuesday-loving) Men in Black secret agent in the new Men In Black spinoff, Men In Black International, whose first trailer was released on Thursday. The film reunites him with his Thor: Ragnarok co-star, who plays his new partner, a newcomer to the organization. In Men In Black International, Hemsworth and Thompson's characters, Agent H and Agent M, team up in London to combat a new alien threat—and an MIB mole.

Also starring in the film: Liam Neeson, who plays the head of the group's U.K. branch, Emma Thompson, who returns as chief of MIB, plus franchise newbies Rebecca Ferguson and Kumail Nanjiani.