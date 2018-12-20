You Probably Shouldn't Hire the Cast of Stranger Things To Wrap Your Holiday Gifts

Netflix
by Lauren Piester | Thu., Dec. 20, 2018 7:00 AM
The Stranger Things kids are good at a lot of things—acting, singing, dancing, rapping, joke-telling, etc etc.
But based on a new video from Netflix, we can now add one thing to the list of things they're not so good at, and that's wrapping Christmas presents. Other than Sadie Sink, who Caleb McLaughlin says is "perfect," the kids of this show struggled a bit when they got together to wrap Stranger Things merch for some lucky super fans.
Noah Schnapp just appears to be throwing things in a box with no interest in actually wrapping them, and Millie Bobby Brown is much more concerned with putting tape on her costars' noses than anything else. She is, as several of those costars reveal, the worst wrapper of them all.
But at least Gaten Matarazzo figured out the thing where you don't cut it!
As the caption reveals on screen, the whole thing took a lot longer than expected. After all, floss dancing doesn't really help much when it comes to wrapping presents.
We'd give almost anything for a holiday-themed Stranger Things right now, but alas, we've got to wait until next summer to find out what's happening at the mall, so for now we'll just bask in the festive joy of this video.
Stranger Things returns in summer 2019 on Netflix. For everything we know about season three, be sure to check out our gallery.
