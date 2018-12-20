Britney Spears' Boyfriend Subtly Shades Christina Aguilera

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Dec. 20, 2018 6:12 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Britney Spears, Sam Asghari, 2018 GLAAD Media Awards

J. Merritt/Getty Images for GLAAD

We hope Christina Aguilera isn't hurt by this. 

The iconic pop songstress became the brief topic of conversation between fans and a fellow pop star's boyfriend Wednesday night. Britney Spears' beau of two yearsSam Asghari, was answering questions from fans on his Instagram Story when two familiar names came up. 

"Britney or Christina?" the question posed, pitting his famous girlfriend once again against her fellow Mouseketeer and Grammy winner. 

However, it was Asghari's since-deleted response that delivered a subtle burn to the "Fall in Line" star. 

Photos

Britney Spears & Sam Asghari's Cutest Moments

"Christina who?" he asked. Ouch. 

It's no surprise to fans that the two women have been pitted against each other practically their entire careers after rising to fame simultaneously in the late '90s as two of the music industry's hit singers. 

Aguilera herself has not forgotten the constant comparisons, down to their aesthetics. "I remember being hurt by these commercials on MTV, pitting [Britney Spears] as the good girl and me as the bad girl," she told Cosmopolitan in this year's October issue. "It's like, if I'm going to be demure and innocent, that's OK," Aguilera said. "But if I'm going to just be myself, I'm trouble."

Britney Spears, Ryan Gosling, Christina Aguilera, Justin Timberlake, Mickey Mouse Club

Disney

Sam Asghari, Christina Aguilera, Instagram

Instagram

While the women now have their own separate lives and diverged on their own paths, the "Genie in a Bottle" star isn't opposed to catching up with the fellow "mama bear" over tea all these years later. 

As she recently told Andy Cohenon SiriusXM's Radio Andy, "I think that'd be really fun after all these years."

Suffice to say, Asghari probably won't be joining them. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Christina Aguilera , Britney Spears , Couples , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow Hangs Christmas Stockings for Ex Chris Martin and Husband Brad Falchuk

Emily Blunt, Meryl Streep

How Emily Blunt Is Picking Up the Torch From Meryl Streep

E-comm: Party Dresses Under $50

Party Dresses Under $50

Meghan Markle, Six Months

How Meghan Markle Overcame Haters, Family Feuds and Rivalry Rumors to Emerge as One of 2018's Biggest Winners

Survivor, Season 37 finale

Who Won Survivor: David vs. Goliath?

Danielle Maltby, Paul Calafiore

Danielle Maltby Details Heartbreaking Reality of Paul Calafiore Cheating Scandal

Barack Obama

Barack Obama Channels His Inner Santa Claus During Visit to Children's Hospital

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.