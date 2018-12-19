Dove Cameron and Alicia Silverstone Met and It's the Clueless Reunion of Our Dreams

Silverstone told E! News on the red carpet at Glamour Women of the Year awards that she was thrilled to see Cameron take over her role. "She's fantastic," Silverstone gushed. What's more, her son Bear Jarecki also "loves her."

Cameron has the seal of approval from most of the family!

The Disney Channel star posts about her experience on Broadway a frequent amount on social media. Other than sharing screenshots of reviews and other positive comments about it, she wrote a heartfelt message after opening night on Dec. 11. The throwback photo she posted on Dec. 12 depicted Cameron standing next to her sister in Times Square about 12 years ago.

"My first ever show premiered in New York tonight. i'm now home, emotional, looking at this picture and crying,sitting on my couch, and eating for the first time in nearly 12 hours," she captioned it. "or as many times as i imagined my life turning out like this, i never really BELIEVED that my life would turn out like this. or, maybe i did. "