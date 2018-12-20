Party Dresses Under $50

Oh you like to party, do you?

Well, that's actually a good thing this time of year because your calendar is stacked with social events. You've probably said yes to most of them, but whatever will you wear? You can only get away with wearing the same LBD so many times, so you've got to have options. That's why we surfed the web and found a handful of festive options, all under $50.

We know, sounds too good to be true but trust: These deals are legit.