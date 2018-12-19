Rosie O'Donnell Is a Grandmother: Daughter Chelsea Welcomes a Baby Girl

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Dec. 19, 2018 12:37 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Rosie O'Donnell

Twitter

Congratulations are in order for Rosie O'Donnell!

The former talk show host just became a grandma. 

That's right! O'Donnell's daughter, Chelsea, recently welcomed a baby girl named Skylar Rose

Like any new grandparent, the comedian couldn't wait to share photos of the little one. So, she posted a picture of Chelsea, her daughter's boyfriend Jacob Bourassa, and the bundle of joy on Twitter. 

"My daughter chels-jake-and skylar rose my first grandchild !!!" the comedian wrote along with the hashtags #love #life #NANA." 

It looks like O'Donnell has already met her granddaughter, too. The star also posted a picture of herself holding the newborn at the hospital.

Read

Surprise! Rosie O'Donnell Is Engaged to 33-Year-Old Girlfriend

"#Nana & Skylar #bigLove," she wrote.

In addition, she shared a closeup of the newest family member and captioned the image "joy."

Skylar Rose looked absolutely adorable in all of the snapshots and donned a white onesie with black hearts for her social media debut.

Chelsea and O'Donnell were estranged for a number of years after a series of ups and downs. However, O'Donnell's rep told E! News the two had reconnected in June.

This isn't the only recent happy new for the family. In October, O'Donnell announced she's engaged to Elizabeth Rooney.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Rosie O'Donnell , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kevin Jonas, Nick Jonas, Republic Records, Pre-Grammy Party, 2018 Grammys

Nick Jonas Celebrates Brother Kevin's Wedding Anniversary With a Bizarre Story About a Zit

Ariana Grande, Michael Rappaport

Michael Rapaport's Controversial Ariana Grande Comments Spark Major Backlash

ESC: Chrissy Teigen, John Legend

John Legend Spills on Chrissy Teigen's Cooking, Holiday Traditions and Style

Jenni Farley, JWOWW 2018 iHeart Radio Much Music Awards

Jenni "JWoww" Farley's Ex-Boyfriend Arrested for Allegedly Attempting to Extort Her

Sophia Hutchins, Caitlyn Jenner, 2018 Christmas

Caitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins Celebrate Their First Christmas Together

Home Alone, Kevin, Macaulay Culkin

Macaulay Culkin Is Back as Home Alone's Kevin McCallister in Remake Video

North West, Kim Kardashian, Runway Debut, L.O.L. Surprise! Fashion Show

Don't Even Think About Coming Between North West and Her Elf on the Shelf

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.