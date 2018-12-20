RETURNS
"Your Doctor's a Drug Addict?!" Botched Patient Tells Horrifying Story of Her Chin Surgery Gone Way Wrong

by Emily Mae Czachor | Thu., Dec. 20, 2018 8:30 AM

No shirts, no shoes, no surgery!

In this clip from Thursday's new Botched episode, Drs. Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif sit down with Michelle, a patient whose "board-certified plastic surgeon" left her with a serious case of post-op complications. And probably some serious emotional damage, too.

"We'd love to hear your story about your chin and your neck," says Dr. Nassif at the clip's start. From there, Michelle chronicles a nightmarish string of procedures that'll make you question how hard it is to snag one of those board certifications, anyway. "This was the wrong procedure, the wrong approach, the wrong everything," Dr. Nassif tells the confessional camera of Michelle's poorly-executed prior surgeries.

And that's not even the worst part: "On my last post-op, my appointment was really early in the morning and I was waiting in the parking lot in the back. And there's this minivan that pulls up right next to me," Michelle explains. "This guy opens the door, falls out, crawls over, and starts pulling on my handle. And I notice that it's my doctor."

"Your doctor's a drug addict?!" asks Dr. Dubrow, though his totally gobsmacked expression suggests he's not really asking. Michelle, for her part, only shrugs before diving back into the story.

After harassing her in the office parking lot for a little bit longer, Michelle's "doctor" finally suggested they go inside, where he proceeded to ask his post-op patient for help finding and retrieving his lab coat. (Despite the fact that, according to Michelle, Mr. Board Certified wasn't wearing shoes for the duration of their unfortunate early-morning interaction.) "Then staff started coming in," Michelle remembers. "He says, 'Never speak a word of this.' And I said, ‘OK.'"

Shook? So were the Botched docs. Hear what Dr. Dubrow and Dr. Nassif had to say about Michelle's "certified" plastic surgeon (or whatever) in the clip above!

