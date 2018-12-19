People Are Not Happy About Will Smith's Genie and Aladdin's Shirt in Live-Action First Photos

Disney/Entertainment Weekly
Fans have been introduced to the whole new live-action world of Aladdin—and they're not so happy about it.
Entertainment Weekly published first-look photos of the upcoming Disney remake, due out in theaters in May, on Wednesday. In the snaps, fans of the 1992 animated classic get to see Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott as everyone's favorite carpet-flying couple, Aladdin and Jasmine.
Topping off the trio, Will Smithappears in costume for the first time publicly as the beloved Genie. While their outfits are somewhat reminiscent of the characters' iconic looks, fans have a lot to say about the revamped ensembles.
To start, there were a lot of concerns over the fact Smith was not blue.
So many, in fact, that the star soon addressed the issue on social media. "I'm gonna be BLUE!," he responded to one fan on Instagram. "This is how the Genie is in Human/Disguise Form. My character will be CGI most of the movie.
There were also some questions about the Genie's new 'do for the film with some likening the style to Madonna's iconic '80s pony tail or Goro from Mortal Kombat.
Others weren't so thrilled about the costumes overall, with one critic comparing them to ones you can buy at a costume shop like Party City.
Then, there was the question of why Aladdin is suddenly wearing a shirt underneath his vest, unlike the cartoon version.
As is the case with most remakes, you can't pleas every fan and Aladdin is yet another example. Still, there are many excited to see it come the spring.
"This is freaking incredible," one fan wrote on Smith's Instagram account.
"I'm excited," another added.
Ultimately, fans shouldn't get one jump ahead—there's still plenty of time before Aladdin takes the big screen again.