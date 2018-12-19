How Many Arrests?! Breaking Down Teen Mom 2 Star Jenelle Evans' Drama-Filled Life By the Numbers

Save the drama for your mama. Or should we say your Teen Mom?

Since first making her TV debut way back in 2010, Jenelle Evans has found herself making headlines. A lot.

Whether it's because of her dramatic relationships, bitter custody battles and troubles with the law, MTV fans just can't seem to get enough of the reality star, who turns 27 today.

Jenelle has been through a lot in the past eight years, including 10+ arrests and four engagements. And the drama hasn't exactly slowed down, as the trailer for Teen Mom 2's new season features a shocking 9-1-1 call and the possible return of the father of her first child.

Given how much has gone down in Jenelle's life, we're breaking it all down by the numbers...