Bella Hadid Gushes Over Boyfriend The Weeknd in Vogue's 73 Questions

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Dec. 19, 2018 9:56 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Bella Hadid, The Weeknd

BACKGRID

Bella Hadid is "really happy" in her life right now.

The 22-year-old supermodel is the latest celeb to take part in Vogue's 73 questions segment. In her video interview, published Wednesday, Hadid takes Vogue on a tour of a horse stable, feeding animals and hanging with a baby goat in the process. During her chat, Hadid opens up about her life, gushing about her boyfriend, The Weeknd, and revealing her biggest career success.

Hadid and the "Earned It" singer have been going strong since getting back together over the summer. In her interview with Vogue, Hadid says that the person who makes her "laugh the hardest" is her boyfriend. She also smiles big as she says her boyfriend is the most beautiful person she knows.

Photos

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd: Romance Rewind

When asked what makes her feel the most beautiful, Hadid shares, "Probably when I feel healthy and confident in myself."

As for what she considers her "biggest career success," Hadid says it's her "health and mental state right now."

Hadid, who says her family and friends are the "most important" thing to her, went on to talk more about her career and the modeling industry.

"The hardest thing about the modeling industry is probably gaining respect from my peers," Hadid tells Vogue, also sharing advice for girls entering the modeling industry. "I think, there's a lot of pretty girls out there, so if you can't be kind and work hard there's no reason to do it."

Watch the video above to find out which celeb made Hadid the most starstruck and learn why she hates getting her nails done!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Bella Hadid , The Weeknd , Couples , Vogue , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
ESC: Meghan Markle, Waves

Meghan Markle Pulls a Kate Middleton and Repeats a Stunning Past Look

Rosie O'Donnell

Rosie O'Donnell Is a Grandmother: Daughter Chelsea Welcomes a Baby Girl

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas' 2nd Wedding Reception

Kit Harington, GOT, Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones' New Promo Is Unlike Anything We've Seen So Far

Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet

Jason Momoa Says Lisa Bonet Would Leave Him If He Did This

Aladdin, Genie

People Are Not Happy About Will Smith's Genie and Aladdin's Shirt in Live-Action First Photos

Oscar Isaac, X-Men: Apocalypse

Oscar Isaac Recalls "Excruciating" Time Making X-Men: Apocalypse

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.