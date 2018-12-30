Which Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve Act Are You Tuning in to See This Year?

Let the countdown begin!

New Year's Eve is almost upon us which means it's almost time to watch Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve annual TV event. It seems like just yesterday we were counting down until December so we could begin listening to Christmas music and watching Hallmark Channel movies without judgment, but alas it's now almost 2019 and that's just crazy.

As usual, Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve will be hosted by Ryan Seacrest along with Jenny McCarthy from New York City, and as you might've guessed the festivities will be lit.

Lucy Hale will be hosting the New Orleans celebratory event while Ciara will be taking charge of the West Coast celebration from Hollywood, where she will also be performing! With so many stars hosting this year's event you know there have to be equally as amazing performances from each location to tune in for.

Let's start with the California crew, which will include acts like The Chainsmokers and Kelsea Ballerini, Macklemore with Skylar Grey and Charlie Puth.