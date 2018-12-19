LOL! Jimmy Kimmel Condenses Hallmark's 38 Christmas Movies Into One Hilarious Mashup

Don't have time to watch all of Hallmark's Christmas movies this year? Jimmy Kimmel has you covered.

The late-night host took clips from the 38 films released this season and mashed them up into one Hallmark holiday spectacular. He then premiered his masterpiece on Tuesday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

"How can there be that many?" Kimmel said, noting the tally was significantly higher than the 21 films released last year. "And you know how many movies about Hanukkah they made? None! Zero! Non-ukkah!"

Kimmel's condensed creation combined the plot lines of Entertaining Christmas, A Shoe Addict's Christmas, Road to Christmas, A Majestic Christmas and more. He also showcased the movies' star-studded casts, which include Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Chad Michael Murray, LeAnn Rimes, Lori Loughlin, Jerrika Hinton and more.

So, what did he call this new film? Reunited at Christmas at the Palace on Christmas in Christmas Christmas Christmas Christmas Your Mom's Dead at Christmas.

Watch the video to check a few of the films off of your list.