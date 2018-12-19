Jennifer Lopez Joins Kim Kardashian and Sia for the Movie Night of Your Dreams

Talk about the greatest movie night ever!

Kim Kardashian got to experience the epic event firsthand when she hosted Jennifer Lopez and Siafor a screening of the triple threat's latest film, Second Act, on Tuesday night. Even the reality star herself couldn't believe that all the stars had aligned.

"Never in my life would I have imagined that my idol would want to come over and have a movie night with me," Kardashian said into the camera. "My inspiration for everything has always been Jennifer Lopez."

The stunned makeup mogul continued, "If you would have said to me 10 years ago Jennifer lopez is coming over for your house to watch a movie and have dinner...I never would have imagined this would have been my life."