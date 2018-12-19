Laverne & Shirley's Cindy Williams Reacts to Penny Marshall's Death

Cindy Williams will miss her longtime sidekick.

The actress, best known for her long-running role alongside Penny Marshall on Laverne & Shirley, paid a touching public tribute to her late co-star this week after Marshall's passing.

"What an extraordinary loss. My good friend, Penny Marshall is gone—one in a million," she told Today in a statement. "Utterly unique, a truly great talent. And, oh what fun we had! Can't describe how I'll miss her."

That fun began in the mid-1970s when the two actress originated their iconic roles together on Happy Days. They subsequently scored their own ABC spin-off, which went on to be a great success with several Golden Globe nominations.