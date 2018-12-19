Meghan Markle Reunites With Kate Middleton Amid Feud Rumors

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reunited with Prince William and Kate Middleton on Wednesday at the royal family's annual Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace.

The Duke of Sussex drove his wife to the event in a black car. The father-to-be looked dapper in a classic suit and tie, and Meghan dazzled in a black ensemble with sparkly diamond earrings. The duchess wore her hair down for the event, straying away from her go-to messy bun updo.

Meanwhile, the Duke of Cambridge drove his spouse in a separate car. Like his younger brother, William looked smart in a suit and tie. Kate also stunned in a bright pink dress and accessorized her look with pearl drop earrings.

Royal admirers were also quick to spot Prince George and Princess Charlotte in the back seats. Although, Prince Louis was likely too young to attend the event. After all, he is only about 8 months old.