Nick Jonas Is the Third Wheel on Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Date

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Dec. 19, 2018 5:46 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas, Basketball Game

James Devaney/Getty Images

Awkward!

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attended a basketball game at New York's Madison Square Garden on Monday—and his younger brother, Nick Jonas, was the third wheel on their date.

The DNCE singer and the Game of Thrones star packed on the PDA while the Phoenix Suns faced off against the New York Knicks. Sophie cozied up next to her fiancé as they watched the game and tenderly held his arm as she leaned in for a chat. Joe also wrapped his arm around his leading lady and planted a sweet kiss on her forehead. Meanwhile, Nick sat to the side and occasionally looked on at the lovebirds.

Still, all three of them seemed to enjoy the game. Sophie rocked a Knicks T-shirt to show her team spirit and the brothers chatted and cheered, as well. The trio also ate some popcorn, and it looks like the cameras caught Joe thoroughly enjoying the snack.

Photos

Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas: Romance Rewind

"Mom I made it," he wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of him eating his popcorn on the big screen.

"Oh yes you did @joejonas!" the proud parent, Denise Jonas, replied.

Sadly, Nick's new wife Priyanka Chopra did not join them for the outing. However, it looks like the newlyweds will be celebrating together soon. On Wednesday, Nick was spotted arriving in Mumbai. A source told E! News the new Mr. and Mrs. Jonas are celebrating their marriage with another reception this week. The event will take place nearly three weeks after the couple wed in two ceremonies.

 

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas, Basketball Game

James Devaney/Getty Images

Soon, it will be Sophie and Joe's turn to tie the knot.

The two became engaged in October 2017.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Joe Jonas , Sophie Turner , Top Stories , Apple News , Nick Jonas

Trending Stories

Latest News
Jessica Simpson, Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman Has the Perfect Message About Her and Jessica Simpson

Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Kimmel Live

LOL! Jimmy Kimmel Condenses Hallmark's 38 Christmas Movies Into One Hilarious Mashup

I Am Jazz, Jazz Jennings

I Am Jazz Gears Up for Gender Confirmation Surgery in Emotional Season 5 Supertease

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra

Inside Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's Wedding Reception

Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, Sia

Jennifer Lopez Joins Kim Kardashian and Sia for the Movie Night of Your Dreams

Michelle Obama, Jimmy Fallon

Michelle Obama and Jimmy Fallon Surprise Elevator Riders and Get the Best Reactions

I'll Be Home for Christmas, Jonathan Taylor Thomas, Christmas Movies

Happy Holidays! Countdown to Christmas by Voting for Your Favorite Holiday Film of All Time

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.