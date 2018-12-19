Christina Aguilera Simulates Oral Sex in Wild Birthday Party Photo

"Dirrty," indeed.

Things got X-rated at Christina Aguilera's Christmas-themed birthday party last night—and if she's not careful, the "Accelerate" singer might find herself on Santa Claus' naughty list. Aguilera's fiancé, Matthew Rutler, shared a trio of photos on Instagram Stories overnight, including one that showed her seemingly simulating oral sex as he tipped his black cowboy hat. Rutler, dressed in a Grinch onesie, didn't add a caption, instead choosing to include a kiss emoji.

(The diva's risqué photo isn't that shocking, given her line of cheeky holiday merchandise.)

In a white fur coat and a sparkling Santa Claus hat, Aguilera turned heads as guests including Charmaine Baquiran, Luke Gilford, Gilbert Saldivar and Jeri Slaughter joined in on the fun.