Leslie Grossman Gives an Update on Amanda Bynes: "I Love Her"

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Wed., Dec. 19, 2018 4:55 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Amanda Bynes is "doing fantastic," according to Leslie Grossman.

In Tuesday's episode of E!'s Busy Tonight, Grossman revealed she had dinner with Bynes, her former co-star in What I Like About You, just last week. "I met her when she was 16 years old. You don't know what you're gonna get when you meet a young star of a show; it could be a nightmare. From the get-go, [she was] the sweetest, the funniest [and] the most hardworking."

Calling Bynes a "wonderful person," Grossman added, "That show was a really fun and good time in my life, and we had such a good time doing that. And I love her. I will always love her."

Photos

Busy Tonight's Celebrity Guests

Bynes has been out of the spotlight in recent years. But, after overcoming a slew of personal issues and enrolling in fashion school, she told PAPER last month she wants to get back in the business. "She looks beautiful and she's very eager to get back into acting, which I think she'll have no problem with. I think everybody wants to see her doing something. But she's also still committed to doing fashion," Grossman said. "She's done so well and she's doing wonderfully."

"I think all of us have had tough times in our lives, but we haven't had to do it in the glare of a camera. And I'm very, very proud of her," Grossman told host Busy Philipps. "She's doing great."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Busy Tonight , E! Shows , Amanda Bynes , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Aladdin

Aladdin First Look: See Princess Jasmine and Will Smith as Genie

Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner

Nick Jonas Is the Third Wheel on Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Date

Christina Aguilera, Liberation Tour

Christina Aguilera Simulates Oral Sex in Wild Birthday Party Photo

Jenna Dewan

Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum Mourn the Death of Their Dog Lulu

Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns

Mary Poppins Returns Review Roundup: Does the Sequel Bring the Magic Too?

Jeff Probst, Survivor

Recruited Models, Evacuation Protocol and Birth Control: Survivor Secrets That Will Surprise You

Cardi B, Offset

Holiday Wishes, Public Apologies and an Abundance of Roses: Offset's Bizarre Campaign to Win Back Cardi B

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.