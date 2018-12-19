Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum Mourn the Death of Their Dog Lulu

Jenna Dewan

Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum's dog Lulu has passed away.

The exes announced the heartbreaking news via Instagram on Wednesday. In a tribute post, Dewan revealed their four-legged friend died from cancer.

"To our sweet and fierce Lulu...thank you for being the best dog in the entire world and for fighting cancer for as long as you did," the World of Dance star wrote alongside a series of photos of her pet. "Thank you for your tireless love, protection and humor. Thank you for the adventures. Heartbroken doesn't even come close to how it feels. But you will live on forever in our hearts and our memories...fly sweet angel." 

She also shared an old picture of Lulu resting near the stars' 5-year-old daughter, Everly

Tatum honored their pet by posting a photo of himself playing with Lulu at the beach.

"I'll see you again baby girl," part of his caption read. "But you'll always be with me. Always."

He also shared snapshots of Lulu as a puppy and captioned one "the badest bitch."

 

Dewan and Tatum, who announced their separation in April, received lots of support from their celebrity friends.

"Sorry for your loss," Paris Hilton wrote in the comments section of Tatum's post.

"Ugghhhh losing a four legged family member is the hardest thing I have ever been through," wrote Hilary Swank. "Bless you both."

 

Tatum and Dewan occasionally gave fans glimpses of their love for Lulu by posting pictures of the pooch on social media.

 

RIP, Lulu.

