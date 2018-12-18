How Brad Pitt Spent His Birthday With His Kids

Brad Pitt spent his birthday surrounded by the ones he loves the most: his children.

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star turned 55 on Tuesday and was able to spend some quality time with his family. A source told E! News, "The kids arrived at Brad's house on Monday afternoon for a sleepover. Some of them were picked up at 12:30 p.m. on Brad's birthday—Tuesday—and taken back to Angelina's."

The insider added, "Some of them stayed for more time with their dad."

While Pitt and the kids reunited for the special day, his ex-wife Angelina Jolie "spent the day flying her small plane around Los Angeles with a flight instructor."

Being able to celebrate the big 5-5 with his kin was really important to Pitt. "It was a huge deal for Brad and something he has wanted for a long time. It was the first time they had spent the night and meant the world to him," the source said. "It was a great birthday present and he's looking forward to spending holiday time with them in the coming days."