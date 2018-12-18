Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham Appear to Split as Divorce Case Is Reignited

Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham's love story may have come to an end... for the second time in seven months.

The celebrity florist has seemingly reignited their divorce case, according to court documents obtained by E! News. On Dec. 13, Leatham filed a preliminary declaration of disclosure, which involves the exchange of financial information typically required of both parties in the initial stages of divorce proceedings.

In May 2018, the Arrow star filed for divorce from Leatham but the couple reconciled just two months later.

All seemed well between Colton and Jeff this past October when they celebrated their wedding anniversary with heartfelt tributes on social media. "I can't remember what it was like before you, and I don't even know how we got here but maybe that's exactly what I needed," the 47-year-old gushed at the time. "Someone who could make me forget where I came from and someone who could make me love without knowing how to fall."

One year prior, the former lovebirds had exchanged vows during a star-studded wedding ceremony, which took place in Palm Springs, Calif. and was officiated by Kris Jenner.