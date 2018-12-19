Upgrade Your Kitchen Before Holiday Guests Arrive

Truth: No matter the occasion, your kitchen always winds up being the main gathering point any time you have people over.

And if you plan on entertaining later this month (with the holidays practically here and whatnot), the state of your kitchen is top of mind. Whether you're a self-proclaimed at-home chef or more of a hands-off kind of cook doesn't really matter. What does matter is sprucing up your kitchen in little ways so that your guests feel welcome. Maybe it's a snazzy new tea kettle, or a fancy marble serving tray. Bascially whatever makes you feel like you're stepping it up—you get the idea.

Here's what's on our list!

Hausman Stoneware 64 oz. Pitcher

BUY IT: Hausman Stoneware 64 oz. Pitcher, $32 at Joss & Main

Keep Calm Eggnog Dishcloth

BUY IT: Keep Calm Eggnog Dishcloth, $22 at Joss & Main

Fernon Comfort Reindeer Chip and Dip Platter

BUY IT: Fernon Comfort Reindeer Chip and Dip Platter, $29 at Joss & Main

2-Piece Salt & Pepper Set

BUY IT: 2-Piece Salt & Pepper Set, $20 at Joss & Main

Choices Pasta Dish

BUY IT: Choices Pasta Dish, $36 at Joss & Main

Matthew Christmas Plaid Tablecloth

BUY IT: Matthew Christmas Plaid Tablecloth, $24 at Joss & Main

Twine Rustic Holiday 4 Piece Cheese Knife Set

BUY IT: Twine Rustic Holiday 4 Piece Cheese Knife Set, $23 at Wayfair

Genesee 3 Piece Kitchen Canister Set

BUY IT: Genesee 3 Piece Kitchen Canister Set, $45 at Joss & Main

Treasure&Bond Rectangular Wood Serving Board

BUY IT: Treasure&Bond Rectangular Wood Serving Board, $59 at Nordstrom

Blendo 256 oz. Beverage Dispenser

BUY IT: Blendo 256 oz. Beverage Dispenser, $66 at Joss & Main

Aiken 3 Piece Wood Salad Set

BUY IT: Aiken 3 Piece Wood Salad Set, $37 at Joss & Main

Chalkboard Snowflake Apron

BUY IT: Chalkboard Snowflake Apron, $46 at Joss & Main

The Holiday Aisle Paper Snowflakes Coffee Mugs

BUY IT: The Holiday Aisle Paper Snowflakes Coffee Mug, $29 at Wayfair

The Holiday Aisle Overton 4 Piece Glass Assorted Glassware Set

BUY IT: The Holiday Aisle Overton 4 Piece Glass Assorted Glassware Set, $35 at Wayfair

SMEG 50s Retro Style Electric Kettle

BUY IT: SMEG 50s Retro Style Electric Kettle, $140 at Nordstrom

Fabric Textile Products, Inc. Christmas Plaid 18" Napkins

BUY IT: Fabric Textile Products, Inc. Christmas Plaid 18" Napkins, $47 at Wayfair

ED Ellen DeGeneres Serving Dish

BUY IT: ED Ellen DeGeneres Crafted by Royal Doulton Holiday 3-Section Divided Serving Dish, $35 at Wayfair

10-Piece Copper & Stainless Steel Cookware Set

BUY IT: MAUVIEL M'héritage - M'150s 10-Piece Copper & Stainless Steel Cookware Set, $1,300 at Nordstrom

LUIGI BORMIOLI 'Crescendo' Decanter

BUY IT: LUIGI BORMIOLI 'Crescendo' Decanter, $40 at Nordstrom

NORDSTROM AT HOME Large Hammered Metal Round Tray

BUY IT: NORDSTROM AT HOME Large Hammered Metal Round Tray, $36 at Nordstrom

LE CREUSET Heritage Set of 2 Oval Au Gratin Dishes

BUY IT: , $84 at Nordstrom

NORDSTROM AT HOME Golden 2-Piece Salad Serving Set

BUY IT: NORDSTROM AT HOME Golden 2-Piece Salad Serving Set, $39 at Nordstrom

NORDSTROM AT HOME Round Marble Large Pastry Stand

BUY IT: NORDSTROM AT HOME Round Marble Large Pastry Stand, $42 at Nordstrom

Into it, right? 

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

