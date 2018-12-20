Bigger Isn't Better For 16 & Pregnant Alum Lindsey Nicholson! See Why on Tonight's Botched

Can the Botched doctors help this former 16 & Pregnant star?

On Thursday's all-new episode of Botched, Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif met with ex MTV personality Lindsey Nicholson. The reality TV veteran turned to the doctors for help after a breast augmentation left her with painful, massive breasts.

Per Lindsey, she loved how her breasts "became so big" while pregnant with her daughter Aniyah. However, once Lindsey stopped breastfeeding, her breast size shrunk back down and she found herself unhappy with the way she looked.

Thanks to her time on 16 & Pregnant, a plastic surgeon offered to do Lindsey's breasts for free…but only if she agreed to have the operation live-streamed on social media.

"So after I'm done with surgery, I wake up and it was the look that I had been hoping for," Lindsey admitted in a confessional. "I had big boobs, but shortly after I realized I have this weird shooting pain throughout them, they fall into my back, and it's impossible to find bras that fit me. They're too big!"