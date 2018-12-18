Forever 21 Apologizes for Dressing a White Model in a Black Panther Sweater

After receiving backlash for dressing a white model in a Wakanda Forever sweater, Forever 21 has issued an apology.

On Tuesday, photos of the male model promoting Forever 21's Black Panther merchandise appeared online. After the photos surfaced on Twitter, many social media users shared their reaction to the casting choice.

"They got a super pale, blond, blue-eyed model in a Wakanda Forever sweater... [rolling on the floor laughing emojis]," Twitter user @sanefacade wrote Tuesday. "I wanna speak to your advertising department, @Forever21. Someone approved this and thought this was going to work."

"how the hell @Forever21 putting Eminem Jr. in the Wakanda Forever sweater," Twitter user @KyleMaurer asked.