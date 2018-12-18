Dan Crenshaw Shares Update on Pete Davidson After Suicide Concerns

Dan Crenshaw is supporting Pete Davidson after hearing the comedian's "cry for help."

The U.S. Representative-elect for Texas's 2nd congressional district went on the news show Houston Newsmakers on Tuesday where he spoke about reaching out to the Saturday Night Live star over the weekend.

"I talked to him personal yesterday and talked to him a little bit about it," the politician shared. "We don't go back very far, we're not good friends, but I think he appreciated hearing from me."

According to the veteran, he told Pete, "Everyone has a purpose in this world; God put you here for a reason, but it is your job to find that purpose. You should live that way, you should live that way seeking out that purpose, not expecting it to be given to you by anybody else. Know that you have value and do more good for people than you realize for people."