Here's Why Meghan Markle's Instagram Mysteriously Reactivated

Sorry to be the bearer of bad news, but it looks like Meghan Markle won't be returning to Instagram anytime soon.

Royal watchers were given a delightful surprise when they hopped on their Instagram timeline to find the Duchess of Sussex's Instagram account had seemingly been reactivated overnight. For a few hours, fans of the American actress were once again able to get a glimpse into the luxurious life of the former Instagram influencer. Photos that she took with her dogs, trips to London and so much more was thoroughly documented on the profile that had amassed over three million followers.

However, the account was reportedly missing key photos from the time period when she started dating Prince Harry. According to The Daily Mail, the newly-activated account showed that the last photo the Suits star shared was a collage of fans who read her now-defunct lifestyle blog The Tig. That was in April 2016. But, people who followed the star prior to the account's deletion clearly recalled the Duchess had been sharing photos up until it was revealed she and Harry were a couple. So, fans speculate the pics were deleted or archived at some point.