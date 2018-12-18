North West Directs Kim Kardashian in the Cutest Mother-Daughter Photo Shoot

Michael Simon Photography
North West is only 5 years old, but she's already taking the fashion world by storm.
Kim Kardashian took to social media on Tuesday to share photos from her mommy-and-me photo shoot with her firstborn. Her daughter seemed to have a hand in the creative process and even directed the KKW Beauty head.
"Me & my bff," Kim tweeted. "North came to visit me on set and said momma can we do photo shoot together just me and you! I followed her poses and direction so here it is! I always dreamed of having a baby girl & she's perfect."
In the photos, Kim can be seen rocking a white mini dress while North donned a dark, ruffled gown. Despite the fancy attire, the ladies kept the shoot's theme cute and casual by modeling barefoot. They also struck a number of silly poses that included a few sweet snuggles.
The cuteness overload was clearly too much for a few of their famous family members to handle.
"She is an Angel and so beautiful just like her Mama," Kris Jenner wrote in the comments section on Instagram.
Khloe Kardashian also gushed, "You both are perfection!!!!!"
It's shouldn't be surprising that North isn't camera shy. Not only do her parents live in the limelight, but she's also posed for photo shoots before. In fact, she landed her first magazine cover at age 4—smiling alongside her mother for Interview magazine's Kennedy-themed spread. She also modeled with her brother Saint West and their father for Harper's Bazaar earlier this year.
However, she doesn't just do camera work. She also made her runway debut this fall.
Of course, she could always turn to her family members if she needed industry advice. After all, her father is the head of Yeezy and her mom has been applauded for her red carpet looks. She could also learn the ins and outs of the biz from her aunt Kendall Jenner, who was just named the highest-paid model of 2018.
Looks like fashion just runs in the family!