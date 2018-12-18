Cardi B's X-Rated Reason for Missing Offset Will Make You Blush

Are Cardi B and Offset getting back together? The "I Like It" rapper is certainly missing her ex today—or maybe just one part of his body.

During a recent Instagram Live chat, Cardi revealed exactly what she's missing from her relationship with the Migos star. "I miss it...a lot," she told her social media followers as she sipped on her coffee. "I want it...in my throat...inside of me...demolishing me...destroying me."

It was just two weeks ago that Cardi announced her split from Offset after one year of marriage.

"So everybody been bugging me and everything and you know, I've been trying to work things out with my baby father for a hot minute now and we're really good friends and you know we're really good business partners," Cardi told her Instagram followers at the time. "He's always somebody that I run to to talk to and we got a lot of love for each other but things just haven't been working out between us for a long time and it's nobody's fault."