Melania Trump Dons Sleeveless Dress for White House Christmas Party

Melania Trump stood by husband Donald Trump's side at the White House Christmas party on Monday.

Photos from the bash show the First Lady of the United States donning a black sleeves dress for the celebration. Donald Trump Jr., who attended the party with girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle, shared a picture of his father at the podium, addressing the crowd of attendees.

"The White House Christmas Party with @realdonaldtrump. Merry Christmas everyone," he captioned the social media snap. Trump's eldest son also posted a photo with Rush Limbaugh from the party, telling his followers, "Hanging out at The White House Christmas Party with @flotus @realdonaldtrump and the legendary Rush Limbaugh."