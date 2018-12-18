Kylie Jenner Makes Forbes' List of America's Wealthiest Celebrities

It's an extra special holiday season for Kylie Jenner.

Forbes has just released its list of America's Wealthiest Celebs, with the Kylie Cosmetics founder making the top five! Leading the list is George Lucas with a net worth $5.4 billion, Steven Spielberg with $3.7 billion, Oprah Winfrey with $2.8 billion, and Michael Jordan with $1.7 billion. In the fifth spot is Jenner, who owns 100 percent of her Kylie Cosmetics company. Forbes reports that Jenner has a net worth $900 million and is on track to become the youngest self-made billionaire.

Jay-Z also has a $900 net worth, with David Copperfield close behind with $875 million. Taking the number eight spot is Diddy, who has a net worth of $825 million.