Wine Nights, Romantic Getaways & Sweet Kisses: Birthday Girl Kristin Cavallari's Cutest Photos With Hubbie Jay Cutler

Jason LaVeris/Getty Images
There'll be no drama, drama, drama when it comes to Kristin Cavallari's birthday, but there will be photos...and lots of them!
Today the Very Cavallari star turns 32 years old and in our world that means it's time to celebrate. Whether you want to binge watch the reality star and fashion mogul's past shows including Laguna Beach and The Hills to toast the birthday girl, or re-watch season one of Very Cavallari, we fully support you.
We however have a different celebration in mind. Grab your favorite tequila—it wouldn't be a proper Cavallari fiesta without it—make yourself a tasty margarita and then scroll through all of the designer's cutest photos over the years with her handsome hubbie Jay Cutler.
Sounds like the ideal day, right? We have a feeling the blonde beauty would totally approve of this type of celebration, even if it's not in Cabo and doesn't include wild shenanigans.
As we prepare for another season of the mother of three's E! reality series to debut this year, we are going to fill our time by looking at past snaps of our favorite TV couple. It'll keep you in the loop on all-things Cavallari and Cutler and make you smile, so it's a win-win.
Sure, it would be more fun to head to Nashville, shop at Uncommon James and maybe run into the birthday girl herself while out on the town and have a few cocktails in her honor, but sitting at home in pajamas with a margarita is almost as wonderful...and you don't have to move!
What are you waiting for? It's time to take a peek at all of Cavallari's sweetest photos with her main man below and toast to the birthday girl as you scroll. Plus, you can always give the best-selling author a birthday shout out on social media as you not-so-secretly wish you lived as fun of a life as she does.
Happy birthday, Kristin. Have a shot of tequila on us!
Instagram
Christmas Vacation
"Permanent vacation buddy."
Instagram
Turkey Day
"Turkey, leather, and wine."
Instagram
Wine-Fueled Halloween
"Wouldn't have done it without the to-go wine."
Instagram
Travel Trio
"Family photo."
Instagram
Meet Cute
"Met this guy 8 years ago today. Where does the time go?! ❤️."
Instagram
Wilderness Style
"Sunday funday."
Instagram
Squad Goals
"My crew ❣️"
Instagram
Beach Babes
"Salt water kisses."
Instagram
Forever Wedding Date
"Celebrating love last night!"
Instagram
Happy Anniversary
"Ohhh to be young. 5 years of marriage with him."
Instagram
Happy Birthday Jay
"Birthday boiiiiiii . Yeah, I know I'm covered in dog hair. I really don't care."
Instagram
Cabo Wabo
"Back to reality and only one photo of us sans kids. From my teenage years, to being married with 3 kids, Cabo will always be my fave."
Instagram
Casual Valentine's Day
"No makeup, bare feet, red wine. My kind of Valentine's Day."
Instagram
Date Night
"My hot date to the @uncommonjames store launch party last night."
Instagram
Beach Please
"The end of another chapter. Feeling very grateful for the past few months. Thank you @miamidolphins for taking such great care of me and my family. Back home and this time we took Jay with us #ItsBeenRealFL"
Instagram
Christmas Kisses
"Beard and all #MerryChristmas."
Instagram
Football Family
"Found this guy yesterday #London #NFLinLondon #FinsUp."
Instagram
Miami or Bust
"And he's off...but this time as a dolphin so excited for my man on this next journey #MiamiDolphins: Cam Cutler."
Instagram
Sunset Lovin'
"These Montana sunsets though."
Instagram
Wilderness Man
"Me and my wilderness man."
Instagram
Boating Babes
"I had the best birthday of my life and it was all thanks to this guy. Not only did he plan a huge surprise party, he planned a "surprise" trip to Mexico with some of my closest friends, too. Thanks, babe....you will probably never see this."
Instagram
30 and Flirty
"This is the only somewhat decent picture I have from last night (and we're both clearly sober) but Jay really went all out for my 30th birthday. He threw the most amazing surprise party and made me feel so special and loved and I will forever be grateful for this man, my family, and all my amazing friends. I am the luckiest girl in the world to have such incredible people in my life."
Instagram
Twinning
"Twinning."
Instagram
Ride or Die
"Happy anniversary to my man! I truly love him more and more everyday and there's no one else I would rather be on this wild ride with."