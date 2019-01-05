Wine Nights, Romantic Getaways & Sweet Kisses: Birthday Girl Kristin Cavallari's Cutest Photos With Hubbie Jay Cutler

There'll be no drama, drama, drama when it comes to Kristin Cavallari's birthday, but there will be photos...and lots of them!

Today the Very Cavallari star turns 32 years old and in our world that means it's time to celebrate. Whether you want to binge watch the reality star and fashion mogul's past shows including Laguna Beach and The Hills to toast the birthday girl, or re-watch season one of Very Cavallari, we fully support you.

We however have a different celebration in mind. Grab your favorite tequila—it wouldn't be a proper Cavallari fiesta without it—make yourself a tasty margarita and then scroll through all of the designer's cutest photos over the years with her handsome hubbie Jay Cutler.

Sounds like the ideal day, right? We have a feeling the blonde beauty would totally approve of this type of celebration, even if it's not in Cabo and doesn't include wild shenanigans.