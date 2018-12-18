Bachelor Nation's Bibiana Julian Sets the Record Straight on Her Relationship With Peter Kraus

Bibiana Julian is setting the record straight on her relationship with Peter Kraus.

The Bachelor star called into The Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous Podcast on Monday and shut down the romance rumors.

"Nothing is going on with Pete Kraus and I," she said. "Absolutely nothing."

The fan favorites raised a few eyebrows earlier this month after they were spotted sitting next to each other at a basketball game in Miami. An insider then told E! News there was a "romantic connection" between the two and that they were "casually dating."

When host Ashley Iaconetti asked Julian about their relationship status a few weeks ago, the season 22 contestant said, "I wouldn't say it was something serious."

Clarifying her response, Julian said they connected right after she finished filming the most recent season of Bachelor in Paradise. The two remained friends and decided to attend a Miami Heat game when Kraus was in town.

During the game, player Hassan Whiteside walked off the court in the middle of the fourth quarter. Several outlets shared video of the moment, and Bachelor fans were quick to spot Julian and Kraus together.

"I guess Bachelor fans caught a glimpse of it, and it just exploded into something that, you know—one thing led to another," she said.