Long Island Medium's Theresa Caputo and Larry Caputo Finalize Divorce

It's been exactly one year since Long Island Medium stars Theresa Caputo and Larry Caputo announced their split, and now the former couple has finalized their divorce.

"Larry and I have finalized our divorce," Theresa confirms to People. "We shared 28 wonderful years together and have two beautiful children, Larry Jr. and Victoria. We will continue to support each other and remain friends."

Back in Dec. 2017, Theresa and Larry released a joint statement, announcing their separation. "After 28 years of marriage, we have decided to legally separate," the statement read. "We will always love each other and our two wonderful children. We are united in supporting each other and our family. Please respect our privacy during this time."