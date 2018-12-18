Alfonso Ribeiro Sues Fortnite Developer for Allegedly Using the "Carlton'' Dance

Alfonso Ribeiro is suing two video game developers for allegedly using his signature dance, "The Carlton" without his permission.

According to CNN, the 47-year-old actor filed the two lawsuits on Monday and accused Epic Games and Take-Two Interactive Software of unfairly profiting from his likeliness and exploiting his "protected creative expression."

Epic Games is the creator of Fortnite and Take-Two Interactive Software is the developer of the NBA 2K series. In the games, characters can perform dances, or emotes—some of which can be purchased by players.

According to CNN, Ribeiro, who introduced "The Carlton" on The Fresh Prince of Bel Air, claimed his signature step can be seen in Fortnite under the emote "Fresh," as well as in NBA 2K under the name "So Fresh."

The news outlet claimed Ribeiro is asking the court to prevent the companies from using, selling or displaying the dance. He is also reportedly seeking damages and requesting that both companies stop profiting from the move. In addition, CNN reported that Ribeiro has reportedly accused Epic Games of faking endorsements. Furthermore, it claimed he is in the process of copyrighting the dance.