Cardi B Tries to Drive and Fails Miserably on Carpool Karaoke

CBS
by Lauren Piester | Mon., Dec. 17, 2018 11:16 PM
CBS
Cardi B loves cars and taking pictures with cars, but it's probably best if she stays away from driving those cars.
James Corden tried to teach the rapper to drive during his infamous Carpool Karaoke segment on Monday's episode of The Late Late Show, but nothing in the CBS studios parking lot was safe when she was behind the wheel. She ran over flags, a couple cones, and even backed right into a camera, prompting Corden to pretty quickly give up his driving lesson so he and Cardi could go right back to rapping all of her hit songs together.
They started with "Bodak Yellow," obviously, before delving into some ASMR, yelling (kindly) at fellow cars and kids on playgrounds, and then discussing the age ranges of Cardi's shows.
She revealed that she "not so long ago" played a barmitzvah where her DJ didn't have the clean versions of her songs, and the kids were loving it. While we were busy wondering what 13 year old got Cardi B to play their barmitzvah, Corden took things in a different direction. If Cardi's used to playing young crowds, what about an older crowd?
That led to the pair hijacking a dance class at a senior center, where all the participants (except for one guy who had to call his repairman) seemed pretty thrilled to dance to "I Like It." One guy was brave enough to ask if she was available to be his significant other, and all she could say was, "Sure."
The Late Late Show with James Corden airs weeknights at 12:37 a.m. on CBS.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?