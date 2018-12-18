How Mary Poppins' Style Returned to the Big Screen With a Practically Perfect New Twist

More than five decades later, Mary Poppins has come back into our lives—along with all of her signature style.

It's been over half a century since Julie Andrews first brought P.L. Travers' British nanny to life on the big screen and now, Disney is introducing the beloved character to a brand new generation in Mary Poppins Returns. With the help of Emily Blunt, the sole star enlisted for the one-of-a-kind role, Mary will be flying into theaters across the country on Wednesday, picking up somewhere along the lines of where she left off all those years ago.

Set in 1930s London two decades after she bid farewell to the Banks family, Mary makes her unexpected return to now-adult siblings Michael and Jane Banks. Considering the time change and a new actress, fans of the first film wondered what the story's star would look like all these years later. Even for three-time Oscar-winning costume designer Sandy Powell, Mary's original look was unforgettable.